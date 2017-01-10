Donald Trump Likes Golden Showers: Exactly The Kind of Rumor He Spreads About Others

On Tuesday, January 10th 2017 - amidst reports of US intelligence agencies claiming Russia had compromising information against Trump and claiming Trump's surrogates exchanged information about Trump's political opponents with Russian operatives up to and during the 2016 Presidential campaign - the website Buzzfeed went a step further. Buzzfeed posted a document that they claimed - without verification - was the dossier put together by a British intelligence officer containing various allegations about Trump and Russia. In that dossier, it's claimed that Russia has evidence of Donald Trump engaging in lewd sex acts with Russian prostitutes while in Russia in 2013, and also states Trump paid prostitutes to perform a "golden shower" (I'll leave it to the reader to look up the meaning of that term).

As the Buzzfeed article notes, Donald Trump and his team almost immediately disowned the story. Donald Trump's attorney said the story was 'absolutely false' and Trump tweeted that the story was "fake news" and a "political witch hunt".

Let's be clear: there's no real evidence that anything in the Buzzfeed story is true. At this point, it very well could be 'fake news'. That said, Trump of all people should know how powerful fake news and unfounded accusations can be. Because, Trump himself has made a regular habit of forwarding exactly these kinds of unfounded stories about his political opponents. For example, there was Trump's endorsement of a conspiracy theory claiming Ted Cruz's dad was involved in JFk's assassination. There was Trump's longstanding propagation of myths about Barack Obama's birth certificate. There was also Trump's repeated unfounded assertions about Hillary Clinton's health. That's just a sampling; many more examples exist.

And in perhaps the perfect microcosm of irony, Trump attacked the Buzzfeed article as 'fake news' by tweeting out an article from a regular contributor of fake news.

Again, to repeat: there's no evidence that Buzzfeed's article contains any truth. But this is the bed Donald Trump has made - intentionally or not, he's created an environment where fake news is seen by many as just as credible as anything else. Consider all the things Trump and his supporters said throughout the campaign to justify their repeated citation of misinformation and outright lies - every single one of these things can be said in defense of the Buzzfeed article. After all, how do we know the Buzzfeed article isn't true? And so what if the "mainstream media" isn't picking up on this news - if anything, that further verifies that it may be true because we all know the "mainstream media" can't be trusted. And maybe everything in the Buzzfeed article isn't technically accurate, but Buzzfeed doesn't adhere to the Liberal elitist rules of 'political correctness'. Rather, they 'tell it how it is' so even if every detail isn't 100% correct, the general message is what's important. After all, why should we believe the "Hollywood Elite" Donald Trump anyway - he's a proven liar and a 'criminal'.

These are the exact kinds of things Trump supporters said to justify Trump's repeated dissemination of unfounded rumors and false allegations. If he doesn't like this kind of tactic being used against him, and if his supporters don't like it, perhaps it's time for he and them to set the example and disown the practice entirely - including their own repeated usage of it against others. This is a moment where the President elect can lead - he can set the example that intellectual honesty must prevail. He can and should encourage people not to believe these reports until and unless there exists quality evidence to do so. But he can't do that with any degree of integrity in tact without disavowing his own regular usage of the practice of propagating unfounded rumors and accusations.