Trump Calls CNN Fake News; Immediately Confirms CNN's Report Was True

On Tuesday, January 11th, President-Elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging press conference to discuss the conflicts of interest created by his businesses, the recent reporting about alleged Trump connections to Russia and his briefing of those allegations, and a host of other topics. Early on and throughout the conference, Trump and his team took shots at CNN, expressing anger at CNN for publishing a report stating US intel chiefs had briefed Donald Trump on "classified documents" which included "allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump". At one point during the press conference, CNN staffer Jim Acosta tried to ask Mr. Trump a question and Mr. Trump responded: "your organization is terrible" and "you are fake news".

Yet, just a few minutes later, when Trump was asked why he spent weeks disparaging the US intelligence community, Mr. Trump stated:

TRUMP: Well, I think it’s pretty sad when intelligence reports get leaked out to the press. I think it’s pretty sad. First of all, it’s illegal. You know, these are — these are classified and certified meetings and reports. I’ll tell you what does happen. I have many meetings with intelligence. And every time I meet, people are reading about it. Somebody’s leaking it out. So, there’s — maybe it’s my office. Maybe in my office because I have a lot of people, a lot of great people. Maybe it’s them. And what I did is I said I won’t tell anybody. I’m going to have a meeting and I won’t tell anybody about my meeting with intelligence. And what happened is I had my meeting. Nobody knew, not even Rhona, my executive assistant for years, she didn’t know — I didn’t tell her. Nobody knew. The meeting was had, the meeting was over, they left. And immediately the word got out that I had a meeting. So, I don’t want that — I don’t want that. It’s very unfair to the country. It’s very unfair to our country; what’s happened. That report should have never — first of all, it shouldn’t have been printed because it’s not worth the paper it’s written on. And I thank the New York Times for saying that.

It appears Mr. Trump acknowledges, quite directly, that yes intel chiefs briefed him on the classified documents CNN alleged he was briefed on because Mr. Trump made a point to note that the leaking of that classified document was 'illegal' (presumably he was referring to the document Buzzfeed leaked because that was the only specific report mentioned by anyone during that part of the conference, including Mr. Trump).

So it appears Mr. Trump labeled a story "fake news" only to then immediately acknowledge that the story was in fact not fake.

Perhaps Mr. Trump confused CNN's reporting with Buzzfeed's; as Buzzfeed released what they claimed was the full classified dossier. That seems a likely possibility since, in Trump's CNN bashing segment of his press conference, he mentioned a false allegation against his attorney Michael Cohen - the CNN report didn't make any mention of Michael Cohen but the dossier released by Buzzfeed did.

Thus, Giving Mr. Trump the most charitable interpretation, he's simply ignorant of the facts regarding the topic of which he speaks. CNN did not do what Buzzfeed did; rather, CNN reported that Trump had been briefed on a classified document outlining allegations of Russia meddling and collusion. Buzzfeed released the full unverified document without attempting to confirm the contents of the document. Perhaps we can hope Mr. Trump is a bit more thorough in his review of the facts before he begins threatening various media outlets, but I don't know that we should hold our breath waiting for such an occurrence.